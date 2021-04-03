Politics
FBI Arrest Georgia Man Who Savagely Beat Capitol Cops, Allegedly

Jack Wade Whitton Jr, 30, is seen in several videos punching police officers and beating them.
By Ed Scarce
18 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Whitton was among the FBI's most wanted because he's directly implicated in a melee that left three DC officers with serious injuries.

Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Federal authorities Thursday arrested a 30-year-old fencing contractor and CrossFit instructor from Locust Grove for the brutal assault of police officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol.

Authorities believe Jack Wade Whitton Jr. was at the center of some of the most savage fighting between the pro-Trump mob and police at West Terrace entrance to the Capitol where rioters grabbed and stabbed at officers with flag poles and other implements.

In several videos posted online, the man believed to be Whitton is seen repeatedly jabbing at a police line with a crutch as the mob chants “Fight for Trump.” Another video showed him punching an officer, then grabbing him and dragging him into the crowd.

Body camera footage from a prone officer appears to show the same man, wearing a cap, repeatedly stomping on him as another man grabbed the officer’s leg. Further footage shows the man in the cap grabbing a fallen officer and dragging him into the depths of the mob.

