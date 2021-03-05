Politics
Former Member Of Trump's State Department Arrested For His Role In Capitol Hill Riot

Federico Klein began working for the Trump campaign in 2016, before being hired by the State Department. He was picked up by the FBI yesterday.
By Ed Scarce
Image from: Facebook

According to the FBI affidavit obtained by the New York Times, Klein was still employed by the State Department on January 6th and held a Top Secret clearance. Now he's been arrested for assaulting multiple Capitol Hill police officers and one with a dangerous weapon.

Trump hired only the best people.

Source: New York Times

The F.B.I. said on Thursday that it had arrested a former State Department aide on charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, including unlawful entry, violent and disorderly conduct, obstructing Congress and law enforcement, and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon.

The former midlevel aide, Federico G. Klein, who federal investigators said in court documents was seen in videos of the riot resisting officers and assaulting them with a stolen riot shield, is the first member of the Trump administration to face criminal charges in connection with the storming of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

He worked on Donald J. Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and began working at the State Department just days after Mr. Trump’s inauguration in January 2017, according to a financial disclosure form he filed as an executive branch employee.

Here's his mugshot on FBI's most wanted. They've now arrested over 300 of these miscreants.

