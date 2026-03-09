Lindsey Graham Admits There Is No Plan For Iran

Sen. Lindsey Graham tried to explain to Meet The Press that there isn't a plan, nor was there any plan when Trump started a war with Iran. Like a warmongering clown Graham said it wasn't Trump's responsibility to have a plan.
The ludicrous rationale for the war with Iran by the Senator From South Carolina and his defenses and denials about it are simply astonishing.
WELKER: Moving forward in the social media post Sunday, President Trump wrote this quote.
Hopefully the IRGC and police will peacefully merge with the Iranian patriots and work together as a unit to bring back the country to the greatness it deserves.
Is hope the plan for the future of Iran?
GRAHAM: No. The future of Iran is for the future of the country. The future of the country is for the future of the region.
It is for this, a cleric or representative democracy. Our goal is to make sure it cannot become again. The largest state sponsor of terrorism.
That's a win for us.
WELKER: But is there a place there a plan to make sure that happens, Senator?
Is there a plan? Does the president have a plan to guarantee that that happens?
GRAHAM: No, it's not his job to do it. How many times do I have to tell you?
Iran is no longer the largest state sponsor of terrorism. To help the people reconstruct a new government.
No boots on the ground. We don't own. You know this idea.
You break it. You own it. I don't buy that one
Sen. Lindsay Graham's words are the most irresponsible and incomprehensible pertaining to any US military operation ever uttered.
His mantra to "blow up some shit" and leave is juvenile and unrealistic.
Does a plan it make, if Trump's demands to name the next Iranian ruler?
We are governed by lunatics and reprobates.