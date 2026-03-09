Lindsey Graham Admits There Is No Plan For Iran

Sen. Lindsey Graham tried to explain to Meet The Press that there isn't a plan, nor was there any plan when Trump started a war with Iran. Like a warmongering clown Graham said it wasn't Trump's responsibility to have a plan.

The ludicrous rationale for the war with Iran by the Senator From South Carolina and his defenses and denials about it are simply astonishing.

WELKER: Moving forward in the social media post Sunday, President Trump wrote this quote.

Hopefully the IRGC and police will peacefully merge with the Iranian patriots and work together as a unit to bring back the country to the greatness it deserves.

Is hope the plan for the future of Iran?

GRAHAM: No. The future of Iran is for the future of the country. The future of the country is for the future of the region.

It is for this, a cleric or representative democracy. Our goal is to make sure it cannot become again. The largest state sponsor of terrorism.

That's a win for us.

WELKER: But is there a place there a plan to make sure that happens, Senator?

Is there a plan? Does the president have a plan to guarantee that that happens?

GRAHAM: No, it's not his job to do it. How many times do I have to tell you?

Iran is no longer the largest state sponsor of terrorism. To help the people reconstruct a new government.

No boots on the ground. We don't own. You know this idea.

You break it. You own it. I don't buy that one