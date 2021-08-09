Politics
Capitol Rioter Arrested Again For Strangling Family Member

Joshua Dillon Haynes, 39, assaulted the family member while he was on home incarceration for his criminal conduct on Jan. 6.
By Ed Scarce

Probably not the smartest move to be on home arrest awaiting trial and commit another offense, but that's just what Joshua Dillon Haynes, 39, of Covington, Virginia is accused of doing.

Source: Raw Story

After being arrested on federal charges related to the insurrection on July 1, Haynes was released on $10,000 bond — before being put on house arrest with GPS monitoring. On July 27, Covington was arrested at his home on state charges of malicious wounding and strangulation, both felonies, as well as multiple misdemeanor offenses.

During the insurrection, Haynes was captured on video destroying equipment belonging to the news media outside the Capitol before entering the building with a horde of other Trump supporters, the Roanoke Times reports. He is one of numerous insurrectionists who've been charged in connection with attacks on reporters or damage to media equipment.

"They had to run away from us and leave all their equipment so we destroyed it," Haynes later wrote in text messages. "i Kicked the fake news ass. ... We attacked the CNN reporters and the fake news and destroyed tens of thousands of dollars of their video and television equipment here's a picture behind me of the pile we made out of it."

It wasn't from CNN though.

He also warned the FBI agents that January 6th was not an isolated event. That they'd be back.

