Capitol Rioter Who Shared Videos Of 'Proudest Day' Arrested

One constant with these MAGA creeps that rioted at the Capitol on January 6th is their complete certainty that they were doing nothing wrong, and with that their complete dissociation from reality. This one couldn't believe it when the FBI, the ATF, and local police raided his home back in February, and afterwards still thought he'd never be arrested, or as he said at the time, “We didn’t do anything other than just being there." The 140 injured police officers and five dead suggest otherwise.

Source: Raw Story

Sean David Watson thought he'd make a splash with co-workers by showing off cellphone videos from his participation in the January 6 Capitol riot. It turned out to be a bad day at the office, however: One of them tipped off the FBI. Watson, of Alpine TX, was arrested Wednesday by the FBI with the help of that evidence. In its criminal complaint, the agents also quoted another witness as having heard Watson displaying his videography with the boast "I fucked shit up."

When the FBI same back in February to gather evidence, Watson was in disbelief.

"They came and banged the door," Watson told CBS7 in an exclusive interview. "I come out, they come at me with the M16 and the lights and the handcuffs and all that, and I was like 'What is going on?" Watson says the FBI took his electronics, including computers and a cell phone. He believes it's to find evidence of his travels to Washington.

Watson's version of the events, that they'd done nothing wrong and that the Capitol police attacked them shows some dissociation from reality, to put it mildly. via CBS7, Midland:

“We didn’t do anything other than just being there,” he said. In fact, his version of the event differs from official accounts. “The Capitol Police are the ones who attacked us.” Watson says it was when Trump supporters were tear-gassed and hit with batons that they decided to storm the Capitol. “We just walked around,” Watson said. “We were chanting. Some of us were singing the national anthem.” But Watson didn’t make out of Washington unscathed. The previous day, Jan. 5, he was arrested by Metropolitan Police on charges of crossing the police line at what he says was a Black Lives Matter protest. Yet, after being arrested, tear-gassed, and raided, Watson doesn’t have any regrets and actually believes his actions were necessary. “It kinda had to happen,” he said. “And it wasn’t a coordinated event like I said. No, I don’t regret it. I’m actually proud of what I am doing. I feel like I am fighting for my country.”

NEW: The feds have arrested and charged Sean David Watson, whose home was raided in February. pic.twitter.com/2TWxGU9dTI — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) April 29, 2021

“We didn’t do anything other than just being there,” Watson told a local news station in Feb. “We just walked around… I don't regret any of it, I'm actually proud of what I'm doing, I feel like I'm fighting for my country.” https://t.co/xUHSCSXE4w pic.twitter.com/6rxrQSyHcf — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) April 29, 2021

And if you think his home looks insane now you should have seen it just after Trump lost. Graffiti with "Take your masks off", "COVID 1984", "Democrats Stole the Election", "Trump Won", and others scrawled across his own house. Some serious mental health issues at play here, no doubt.