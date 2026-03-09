Trump's Hot Take: The Skyrocketing Price Of Gas Is Basically Patriotism Tax

Sure thing, buddy.
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardMarch 9, 2026

Donald J. Trump is masterfully applying his signature "let's make everything more expensive" strategy, this time to oil — you know, the same genius approach that worked so beautifully on his health insurance plan, which never came to fruition. Nothing says "winning" like U.S. crude oil skyrocketing. Why should anyone settle for just any record when they can shatter the biggest weekly gain in the entire history of futures contracts, going all the way back to 1983? Truly, nobody makes prices soar like Trump. Nobody.

Grocery prices continue to rise, our healthcare system is in the shitter, the housing crisis is becoming more crisis-y, and now oil, but as Trump tells it on Truth Social, it's "a very small price to pay" for his Iran-Epstein War. MAGA!

"Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace," Trump wrote. "ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY! President DJT"

Nothing says 'small price to pay' like watching your retirement account and grocery bill evaporate all at the same time. Still, to the billionaire grifting president, the sacrifice should be made, unless you're Trump, who played golf yesterday during the war he launched, which no one wanted except for war pigs like Sen. Lindsey Graham.

To add to Trump's insulting post, you're a "fool" if you don't make these sacrifices while his job numbers are going down faster than Melania on allowance day.

As Trump said this past week about higher gas prices, "I don't have any concern about it. They'll drop very rapidly when this is over, and if they rise, they rise, but this is far more important than having gasoline prices go up a little bit."

Imagine if Biden said that. Imagine if ANY president said that.

The economy is shit right now, but to Trump, it's OK. It's a sacrifice everyone else should make for him. This is going to be a bumpy ride, y'all. That is, until Congress wakes the fuck up.

They all have the same talking points while they march your kids off to war:

Latest script just dropped: “Short-term pain for long-term gain”

Blue Georgia (@bluegeorgia.bsky.social) 2026-03-08T17:01:30.677Z

Discussion

