Trump Shrugs Off Soaring Gas Prices: ‘If They Rise, They Rise’

The guy who has made billions for himself and his family by conning his way back into the White House with phony promises to lower costs has sent them skyrocketing again. Now, he is not even pretending to care.

"I don't have any concern about it," Donald Trump recently told Reuters about the higher gas prices his attack on Iran has caused. "They'll drop very rapidly when this is over, and if they rise, they rise, but this is far more important than having gasoline prices go up a little bit."

A little bit? Prices have already surged 35% this week thanks to Trump’s major disruption of global energy supplies. That’s probably just the start.

For those of us non-billionaires already struggling with higher prices for food and health insurance under Trump 2.0, a big hike in gas prices makes a big difference.

Yet just a few weeks ago, Reuters noted, Trump boasted about lower gas prices at his State of the Union address. His Texas rally last week highlighted energy just hours before he started bombing Iran.

Get the feeling the elderly Trump has no clue what he’s doing? You’re not alone. After a classified briefing last week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren said the 79-year-old “hasn’t given a single clear reason for this war and he seems to have no plan for how to end it either.”

But that is not stopping him from looking ahead to starting the next one.