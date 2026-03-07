Trump Already Planning His Next Regime Change

Donald Trump is already over his head in the dangerous Middle East war he just began and, when not dreaming about his $300 million Marie Antoinette Ballroom, he is dreaming of his next foreign adventure.

On Friday, CNN’s Dana Bash seemed more than a little surprised as she reported that Trump, “without being asked,” had “quickly turned to Cuba” after a statement about the current war. The New York Times called that statement “the latest in the shifting goals Mr. Trump has laid out for the war.” For those of you who have lost count, The Times was referring to the war with Iran, not Trump’s military attacks on Venezuela, Ecuador, Caribbean fishing boats, or party balloons over El Paso.

Planning a new military adventure barely a week into the current one seems a tad reckless, doncha' think? It hardly inspires confidence in the military team of Commander Bone Spurs Trump and TV-host-turned-Secretary of Defense Pete “WhiskeyLeaks” Hegseth. To put it mildly.

“Cuba is going to fall pretty soon, by the way,” Trump reportedly remarked. Like it was a little detail he almost forgot.

He doesn’t seem to think Cuba will interfere with his gaudy ballroom plans, either, at least for now. According to Bash, Trump said, “They want to make a deal. So, I’m going to put Marco [Rubio] over there, and we’ll see how that works.”

“But we’re really focused on this one now,” Bash added, still quoting Trump. “We’ve got plenty of time on Cuba.”

I’m sure that the Nobel Peace Prize will be in the hands of President P**sy Grabber any day now. Not.