Trump Appointee Arrested For Capitol Hill Riot Whines About Cockroaches In Jail

Federico Klein asked to be moved because he was having trouble sleeping "with cockroaches crawling over me."
By Ed Scarce
Image from: Facebook/FBI

One of Trump's domestic terrorists complained to a judge that he was having trouble sleeping in his holding cell because there were cockroaches crawling around. Ever entitled, he asked to be moved to better accommodations, probably a jail with a pool and a spa, or a golf course maybe.

Klein worked on Trump's campaign before moving to a position in the State Department in 2017. He had a Top Secret security clearance. Now he's been arrested by the FBI and faces several counts which carry twenty-year maximums.

Source: Politico

Klein is charged with several felonies, including assault on police officers, interfering with police during civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as lesser offenses.

During a brief first court appearance Friday afternoon, Klein complained about the conditions where he was held overnight at the central cell block at Metropolitan Police Headquarters in Washington.

“I’m wondering if there’s a place I could stay in detention where I don’t have cockroaches crawling over me while I’m trying to sleep,” Klein told U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui. “I haven’t really slept all that much, your Honor. It would be nice if between now and Tuesday I could sleep in a place where there are not cockroaches all over.”

Faruqui said he’d address any complaints Klein had about the conditions, but that he would likely be moved to another location later Friday.

