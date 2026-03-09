Many Details Of 13 Y.O.'s Epstein, Trump Statements Confirmed

The woman who accused Trump of forcing her into oral sex when she was 13 provided several verifiable details about her life in interviews with the FBI, according to a new report.

Now many details of her life have been corroborated by a South Carolina newspaper through public records.

The specifics of her alleged encounter with Trump sometime around 1984 remain unproven, and the White House March 7 claimed there is “zero credible evidence” that the woman’s account is true.

But using archived government records and news accounts, The Post and Courier found that the woman provided verifiable details to agents about her family background and its legal entanglements. She offered the name of an Epstein business associate on Hilton Head Island who became a central figure in the drama, with specifics that are reflected in public records.

Her accounts describe an early phase in the mid-1980s of potential criminal conduct by Epstein that involved sexual activities with minors on Hilton Head. The alleged victim told the FBI she was under constant pressure from him to recruit more girls there to “come party” with him and his “disgusting” older friends. The incidents almost always involved drugs and alcohol and turned violent with hair-pulling and beatings, according to the woman.

“.. A woman who claims she was abused as a minor by both Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump has given the FBI vivid accounts that include aspects of her life corroborated by the The Post and Courier through public records.” @postandcourier.bsky.social

www.postandcourier.com/news/epstein... — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) 2026-03-08T17:55:10.113Z

Good god that last line is absolutely brutal:

“Her public defender told The Post and Courier that she described her life to him as having been permanently scarred by her experience with Epstein.“ — Dr. William Horne (@wihorne.bsky.social) 2026-03-08T21:00:52.059Z

