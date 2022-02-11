Liz Cheney Scorches GOP: 'J6 Committee Won't Be Intimidated'

Rep. Liz Cheney from Wyoming took aim at her Republican colleagues and promised the Select Committee would give no quarter after she was censured for participating in investigating the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The RNC laughably claimed the attack on our Capitol was just "legitimate political discourse" by law abiding citizens, while they smeared her and Rep. Kinzinger.

Cheney acted swiftly, penning an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal called: The Jan. 6 Committee Won’t Be Intimidated

Cheney laid out how presidents are selected and it has nothing to do with alternate electors, Vice Presidents or Congress.

Article II and the 12th Amendment govern how the nation selects the president. Congress doesn’t select the president; the states do. Every state in the union now selects a presidential candidate through a popular vote.

Cheney's piece was a blistering attack on Republicans, who have shunned their oath of office and the US Constitution to cover up an attempted coup by a narcissistic buffoon looking to be a dictator.

Those who do not wish the truth of Jan. 6 to come out have predictably resorted to attacking the process—claiming it is tainted and political. Our hearings will show this charge to be wrong. We are focused on facts, not rhetoric, and we will present those facts without exaggeration, no matter what criticism we face. My friend the late Charles Krauthammer once said: “The lesson of our history is that the task of merely maintaining strong and sturdy the structures of a constitutional order is unending, the continuing and ceaseless work of every generation.” Every generation of Americans has fulfilled its duty to support and defend the Constitution. That responsibility now falls to us.

Republicans in Congress have become more like Russia's United Russia party than an actual American political party.

Let's hope this investigation holds those responsible to the fullest extent of the law. Lock every one of them up.