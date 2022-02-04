RNC Censure Declares Jan. 6th Attack 'Legitimate Political Discourse'

The RNC has decided to go full pro-insurectionist with the language in their censure of GOP Reps Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger over their participation in the January 6th committee.

In a resolution formally censuring GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the Republican National Committee on Friday called the events surrounding the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol "legitimate political discourse."

A copy of the resolution obtained by CNN claimed that the two lawmakers were "participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse" from their perches on the House select committee, which has conducted interviews with close to 400 individuals -- from members of former President Donald Trump's inner circle to organizers who helped plan the "Stop the Steal" rally on the morning of January 6.

The RNC later tried to clarify the inclusion of the term "legitimate political discourse" in the resolution, issuing a new statement to CNN from Chair Ronna McDaniel that drew a distinction between those who did not commit violence on Jan. 6 and those who did. "Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger crossed a line," McDaniel said. "They chose to join Nancy Pelosi in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens who engaged in legitimate political discourse that had nothing to do with violence at the Capitol." Those final words -- "that had nothing to do with violence at the Capitol" -- were not in the resolution adopted Friday.

The censure drew some tepid criticism from Sen. Mitt Romney, whose niece, Ronna Don't-Call-Me-Romney McDaniel heads the RNC, but he failed to mention her by name.

Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who seek truth in the face of vitriol. Honor attaches to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for seeking truth even when doing so comes at great personal cost. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) February 4, 2022

Fox covered the news of the censure today for all of about 30 seconds as you can see in the clip above, but didn't mention the "legitimate political discourse" language. My guess is they're waiting for their marching orders on this one before they give it any more attention. "Republicans in disarray" doesn't fit neatly into the daily round of right-wing talking points they pump out day after day.