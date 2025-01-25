'Massacre': Donald's Purge Of 17 Independent Watchdogs Violates Fed Law

In a late-night purge, Donald fired 17 independent watchdogs at multiple government agencies on Friday, eliminating a critical oversight component and clearing the way to replace them with loyalists, even though most of those dismissed were Trump appointees from his first term. And just what this country needs: the convicted felon and his swamp creatures in the crucial role of identifying fraud, waste, and abuse in the government. However, the purge likely violates federal law. This sounds very Project 2025ish to me.

The Washington Post reports:

"It's a widespread massacre," said one of the fired inspectors general. "Whoever Trump puts in now will be viewed as loyalists, and that undermines the entire system."

The emails informing the watchdogs of their dismissals rippled across the agencies Friday. Another fired inspector general learned of his ouster by reading the email for the first time while on the phone with a Washington Post reporter who had called to ask about it. The person reacted by saying the new administration "does not want anyone in this role who is going to be independent."

"IGs have done exactly what the president says he wants: to fight fraud, waste, and abuse and make the government more effective," that person added. "Firing this many of us makes no sense. It is counter to those goals."