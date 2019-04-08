Monday Massacre: Trump Purges Department Of Homeland Security

There's a purge underway at the Department of Homeland Security. Kirstjen Nielsen was the beginning, and today Donald Trump ordered Mick Mulvaney to fire the head of the Secret Service, Randolph "Tex" Alles.

According to a New York Times report, more departures are imminent. In addition to Alles, they include L. Francis Cissna, the head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and John Mitnik, the agency’s general counsel. Rumor also has it that the Acting Deputy Secretary of DHS will be reassigned or fired as well.

Additionally, Ron Vitiello, the acting director of Immigration and Customs Services, was told on Friday to resign.

Vitiello's confirmation was withdrawn on Friday as well, because Trump wants someone who is a hard-line nativist to head up that agency.

It doesn't take a brain surgeon to understand that this purge is an autocrat's reaction to being told the law actually does apply to him. Trump is frustrated with the asylum laws that allow brown people to ask for asylum in the same manner that white immigrants ask for it. No matter how many times he is told that the law prevents family separation and baby cages are illegal, he is not having it.

Here we have a CNN panel discussing one official's opinion that Trump fundamentally "does not understand" the laws or the Constitutional issues, a lovely opinion that assumes he cares one whit for laws or the Constitution.

"I was told by one official that the president just fundamentally does not understand the limitations — constitutionally, under the law — that not just him but EVERY president has on the border, on immigration." —@EvanPerez pic.twitter.com/9DqADAF7U4 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 8, 2019

Who will be the next DHS secretary? Kris Kobach? Will HE be cruel enough?