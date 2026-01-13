Trump Vows 'DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION' For Minnesota

Amid the chaos created by Trump in ICE-inundated Minnesota, sparking protests and outcries from the public, the president took to Truth Social to exacerbate the situation. And we're pretty sure President Stephen Miller didn't pen this message, since, once again, Trump misspelled stolen.

"Do the people of Minnesota really want to live in a community in which there are thousands of already convicted murderers, drug dealers and addicts, rapists, violent released and escaped prisoners, dangerous people from foreign mental institutions and insane asylums, and other deadly criminals too dangerous to even mention," the mentally declining president wrote. "All the patriots of ICE want to do is remove them from your neighborhood and send them back to the prisons and mental institutions from where they came, most in foreign Countries who illegally entered the USA though [SIC] Sleepy Joe Biden’s HORRIBLE Open Border’s [SIC] Policy."

"Every place we go, crime comes down. In Chicago, despite a weak and incompetent Governor and Mayor fighting us all the way, a big improvement was made," he added. "Thousands of Criminals were removed! Minnesota Democrats love the unrest that anarchists and professional agitators are causing because it gets the spotlight off of the 19 Billion Dollars that was stolen by really bad and deranged people. FEAR NOT, GREAT PEOPLE OF MINNESOTA, THE DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION IS COMING!"

This is what's going on in Minnesota:

More reality:

Trump, along with his Republican enablers, has been demeaning Renée Good, the mother of three who was shot in the face three times by ICE agent Jonathan Ross. That's because they don't want you to believe the horror we all saw unfold in video clips that captured the moment she was murdered.