ICE Out Of Minnesota - A Day Of Truth And Freedom

We all know about the domestic terrorism that is going on in Minnesota as Fat Nixon and his tin soldiers try to provoke the good people of Minnesota into doing something they could use to justify martial law and take away our freedoms.

However, the good people of Minnesota have developed an amazing defensive system consisting of legal observers, mutual aid, legal defense, and support for immigrant families. They have also activated a widespread and well-disciplined protest system.

As good as they have been doing, it's time to take direct action, and that is exactly what they are calling for:

Labor, Faith and Community organizations, immigrant rights organizations, and movement organizations such as Indivisible, Sunrise, and Women's March are calling for a national week of action, culminating on January 23. In Minnesota, we are calling for No Work, No School, No Shopping, a day of direct action, non-violent non-cooperation, and a mass march through Downtown Minneapolis. We have 120+ labor unions, community organizations, small businesses, and communities of faith endorsing our ICE OUT: A Day of Truth And Freedom. Leading up to that day, we will be having direct action on major companies such as Target, Enterprise, Home Depot, and Delta. And then we will stage a direct, non-violent action on January 23rd.

On Friday, January 23, they are staging a statewide day of pause of all economic activity. No work (except for emergency services), no shopping, and no school. They are also going to have a march and rally in Minneapolis.

Their demands are simple:

ICE gets out of Minnesota

That the murderer of Renee Good be held legally accountable

No further funding for ICE from Congress

That local and national businesses respect the Fourth Amendment, and not collaborate with ICE, and cease all economic dealings with ICE

Even though this is centered in Minnesota, I can't imagine why this shouldn't happen countrywide.

And always remember, if you see a picket line, you don't cross it. You join it.

H/T Labor Notes for the video