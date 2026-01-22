Homan: ICE Agents Can Make 'Kavanaugh Stops' Whenever They Want

Trump's border Czar Tom Homan claimed ICE agents only need a 'reasonable suspicion' to detain and incarcerate anyone at all, including US citizens. His declaration subverts the U.S. Constitution entirely, but is really justification for those #KavanaughStops.

Trump has set up his own secret police, that are supposedly within the limits of the US Constitution in some form. Yet, this administration has let them be unaccountable to the people and the Constitution in an effort to strike fear in the hearts of all Americans.

Demented Donald's minions are using the civil code to undermine the 4th and 5th amendment. They still do not have the right to detain US citizens, even with their suspicions. even if Brett Kavanaugh gave them tacit permission before he tried to walk it back.

HOMAN: And let's make it clear. ICE can detain a U.S. citizen if they have probable cause of this person may have committed a crime. Detainment, short detainment and questioning, all you need is reasonable suspicion. If they're going to actually arrest a person and charge them, they need probable cause. CAIN: I was going to say, Tom, you don't even need probable cause for a detention. You only need reasonable suspicion.

The problem here is that they have no reasonable cause. They are roaming around cities and communities, looking for people of color to demand papers from before they rough them up and take them into custody. Their idea of "probable cause" is the color of people's skin.

ICE agents have become local police, judge and jury with 47 days of training to attack communities with impunity. Call them what they are: ICEstapo.

This is insane.