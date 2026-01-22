Happy Belated Birthday, Dolly Parton

A heroine for our time!
By Frances LangumJanuary 22, 2026

Brittannica's "on this day":

Dolly Parton (born January 19, 1946, Locust Ridge, Tennessee, U.S.) is an American country music singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress who pioneered the interface between country and pop music styles and became one of the most iconic entertainment figures of the late 20th century. Equal parts sensitive songwriter and savvy businesswoman, Parton crafted timeless tunes such as the touching and autobiographical “Coat of Many Colors” (1971) and the crossover hit “9 to 5” (1980), a critique of workplace inequality set to a bouncy melody. She went on to build a successful theme park called Dollywood and develop a wide range of philanthropic projects. Fans and critics alike have often described her as a “national treasure.”

Open thread below...

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon