Brittannica's "on this day":

Dolly Parton (born January 19, 1946, Locust Ridge, Tennessee, U.S.) is an American country music singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress who pioneered the interface between country and pop music styles and became one of the most iconic entertainment figures of the late 20th century. Equal parts sensitive songwriter and savvy businesswoman, Parton crafted timeless tunes such as the touching and autobiographical “Coat of Many Colors” (1971) and the crossover hit “9 to 5” (1980), a critique of workplace inequality set to a bouncy melody. She went on to build a successful theme park called Dollywood and develop a wide range of philanthropic projects. Fans and critics alike have often described her as a “national treasure.”

