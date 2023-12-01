Don't Mess With Dolly!

Also, don't tick off Chelsea Handler.
Credit: Screencap
By Chris capper Liebenthal
December 1, 2023

Dolly Parton performed for the halftime show on Thanksgiving Day between the Cowboys and the What's-Their-Names. And just like we all knew she would, Dolly ruled the stadium. But sadly, as we all knew they wood, some idiot anti-vaxxers and other assorted assholes had to start talking shit about Dolly, saying she should stay at home.

Chelsea Handler saw this and just went beautifully ballistic on these numb nuts:

Word of advice to the jerks ripping on Dolly - Don't. And don't even think of going after Willie Nelson either.

Open thread below...

Discussion

