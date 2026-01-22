Trump's 'Deranged Animal' Attack On Jack Smith Is Read Into Official Record

Donald J. Trump is watching as former special counsel Jack Smith testifies publicly before Congress for the first time. We know this because Trump unleashed a deranged post on Truth Social about Smith while the testimony was underway.

Trump inadvertently proved Rep. Ted Lieu's point earlier when he noted that President Biden allowed Jack Smith to operate independently. In contrast, Trump orders his underlings to open politicized investigations into his political foes.

Colorado Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse then read Trump's tweet aloud just after it was posted.

Neguse asked if Smith was "aware that President Trump is live-tweeting, live, I guess you'd call it truth-socialing as we speak."

"Are you aware of this?" he asked. "About this hearing?"

"No," Smith replied.

"Let me read to you what he posted an hour and a half ago," Neguse said.

"Deranged Jack Smith is being decimated before Congress," Neguse said, quoting Trump. "It was over when they discussed his past failures in unfair prosecutions. He destroyed many lives under the guise of legitimacy."

"Jack Smith is a deranged animal who shouldn't be allowed to practice law," he continued with the quote. "If you're a Republican, his license would be taken away from him, and far worse, hopefully the Attorney General is looking at what he's done."

"We have a word for this," Neguse said. "It's called weaponization. It's called corruption."

"I'm happy to give you an opportunity, Mr. Smith, if you'd like to respond," he added.

"I don't have anything to add," Smith said.

Republicans want to rewrite the history of what unfolded on Jan. 6th at Donald Trump's direction. And his appalling behavior hasn't stopped since.

UPDATE: And again!

"Based on his testimony today, there is no question that Deranged Jack Smith should be prosecuted for his actions," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "He destroyed the lives of many innocent people, which has been his history as a prosecutor. At a minimum, he committed large scale perjury!"

