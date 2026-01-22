Canadian PM: We Are Divorcing The United States

Donald Trump’s “art of the deal” has failed spectacularly with one of our closest, biggest allies and trading partners. If the standing ovation Canada’s Mark Carney received after his speech is any guide, this is just the beginning of the U.S. losing world standing and power.

Carney never mentioned Trump by name but the essence of the speech was that Trump is the United States now and that countries must stop trying to wait him out in the hope that things will go back to the way they were or in the delusion that the U.S. is a decent, moral partner.

The prime minister suggested that the U.S. was never the principled actor it pretended to be but that Canada went along because “American hegemony” benefitted Canada financially and politically.

“This bargain no longer works,” Carney said, in case anyone had a doubt about who or what he is breaking with. “Let me be direct: we are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition.” He described the “economic integration” of the U.S. and Canada as an effort to subordinate his country. “Many countries are drawing the same conclusions,” he said.

Carney went on to argue that the best way to adapt to “this new reality” is for other “middle powers” to join Canada in living its values and “prioritizing broad engagement” with other countries. In other words, he called for other countries to join together for greater power against the odious policies ofTrump and the U.S.

Carney has already put his plan to work. He spoke of new “strategic partnerships” with China and Qatar, free trade pacts in the works with India, ASEAN, Thailand, Philippines and Mercosur. He also said that Canada remains a “core member” of a coalition contributing to Ukraine’s defense and security. “We stand firmly with Greenland and Denmark,” Carney also said. “Our commitment to [Nato’s] Article 5 is unwavering.

“Middle powers must act together because if you are not at the table, you are on the menu,” Carney said. “Rather than waiting for the hegemon to restore an order it is dismantling, create institutions and agreements that function as described,” he said, it’s time for “reducing the leverage that enables coercion.”

It doesn’t sound like Carney is going to miss being close to the U.S. any time soon. “The old order is not coming back. We should not mourn it,” he said. “Nostalgia is not a strategy. But from the fracture, we can build something better, stronger, and more just. … That is Canada's path. We choose it openly and confidently. And it is a path wide open to any country willing to take it with us.”

Heckuva job, Trumpy!