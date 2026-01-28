Carney Denies Bessent's Obvious Lie: 'I Meant What I Said At Davos'

Bessent, in a Fox News interview Monday night had said Carney was “very aggressively walking back some of the unfortunate remarks he made at Davos.”
By Ed ScarceJanuary 28, 2026

Scott Bessent appeared on Fox News on Monday night and lied that Canada's Prime Minister was "walking back" comments he made in Davos, Switzerland, during a phone call with Trump, which garnered praise and attention around the story. The Trump people, like Trump himself, seem to believe whatever they say will be taken as fact, no matter how ludicrous. Carney, when asked about Bessent's remarks, brushed it off, saying he said what he said in Davos and he meant it.

Source: CNBC

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday denied Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s claim that, in a private call with President Donald Trump, he had backtracked on some of the remarks from his much-discussed speech in Davos, Switzerland, last week.

“To be absolutely clear, and I said this to the president, I meant what I said in Davos,” Carney told reporters in Ottawa on Tuesday morning, pushing back on Bessent’s remarks from the night before.

Bessent, in a Fox News interview Monday night had said Carney was “very aggressively walking back some of the unfortunate remarks he made at Davos” during a call with Trump earlier in the day.

In his address to the World Economic Forum, Carney had declared that the established U.S.-led world order was in the “midst of a rupture.” And he pointedly warned that the “bargain” of an American hegemony “no longer works,” adding that “great powers” have exploited and weaponized economic tools like tariffs.

The speech — which came as Trump was aggressively pressuring Europe to sell Denmark-owned Greenland to the U.S. — received a rare standing ovation at Davos.

First, Bessent's obvious lie.

Carney didn't even appear surprised when asked about it. He's probably so used to their lying about everything else.

