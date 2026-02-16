Trump Blows Billions In Canadian Bucks For U.S. Military Manufacturers

Way to go, Mr. America First!
By Susie MadrakFebruary 16, 2026

Some breakups, you can just see coming. In this case, the Canadian government plans to divert billions of dollars in military spending to U.S. defense companies and direct it instead to their own manufacturers. Duh! What else are they supposed to do?

Sure, Mark Carney's expanded military spending came under pressure from Trump, but since Trump keeps publicly wiping his feet on this guy, American companies are the ones getting the short stick. Ha ha, sucks to be an American military contractor!

The decision is the latest step by the prime minister to distance his country from the United States following Trump’s decision to impose tariffs against several key Canadian industries. That, and the repeated "suggestions" that Canada becomes the 51st state.

Canada is also reconsidering its decision to buy up to 88 F35 fighter jets from the United States. Currently Canada is only committed to purchasing 16 of the planes, which have been criticized by some as too costly and not well suited to Canada’s needs. Hardy har har! ETTD!

This is significant.
Canada is the only non-European country to sign on to a program that allows access for low-interest loans for the joint procurement of military gear and weapons. It gives Canadian companies access to bid on European projects.
#byebyemoncowboy
www.cbc.ca/news/politic...

Charlie Angus (@charlieangus104.bsky.social) 2026-02-15T00:38:34.879Z

THE F-35 SHAKEDOWN IS A THREAT TO CANADA

Trump is sending very clear signals that he intends to strong-arm Canada into purchasing the F-35. The move comes as the US initiates a massive increase in military spending in order to shakedown other nations.

#Trump #uspoli #cdnpoli

youtu.be/McS4cwI4db8

Dennis Koch (@dejayk.bsky.social) 2026-02-11T14:29:06.855Z

The good news - Europe is arming they are spending a trillion dollars to build their military industry- the money comes with a caveat that it cannot be used to buy US weapons

Canada signed on to the security agreement & has access to both funding and as a manufacturing partner

Shannon Peel 🇨🇦 (@shannonpeel.bsky.social) 2026-02-09T15:44:42.433Z

