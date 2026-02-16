Trump Blows Billions In Canadian Bucks For U.S. Military Manufacturers

Some breakups, you can just see coming. In this case, the Canadian government plans to divert billions of dollars in military spending to U.S. defense companies and direct it instead to their own manufacturers. Duh! What else are they supposed to do?

Sure, Mark Carney's expanded military spending came under pressure from Trump, but since Trump keeps publicly wiping his feet on this guy, American companies are the ones getting the short stick. Ha ha, sucks to be an American military contractor!

The decision is the latest step by the prime minister to distance his country from the United States following Trump’s decision to impose tariffs against several key Canadian industries. That, and the repeated "suggestions" that Canada becomes the 51st state.

Canada is also reconsidering its decision to buy up to 88 F35 fighter jets from the United States. Currently Canada is only committed to purchasing 16 of the planes, which have been criticized by some as too costly and not well suited to Canada’s needs. Hardy har har! ETTD!

This is significant.

Canada is the only non-European country to sign on to a program that allows access for low-interest loans for the joint procurement of military gear and weapons. It gives Canadian companies access to bid on European projects.

THE F-35 SHAKEDOWN IS A THREAT TO CANADA Trump is sending very clear signals that he intends to strong-arm Canada into purchasing the F-35. The move comes as the US initiates a massive increase in military spending in order to shakedown other nations.