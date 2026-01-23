Trump To Canada: You Pissed Me Off, So You Can't Join Our Peace Board

Aww! Dementia Don has withdrawn the invite for Canada to join his newly constituted Board of Peace.

"Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada's joining," Trump said on Truth Social.

Carney made an edgy speech at Davos on Trump's malign international influence this week that earned him a standing ovation. And if there's one thing we've learned, YOU MUSTN'T STEAL THE SPOTLIGHT FROM THE PRECIOUSSS!

He warned of the harm Donnie Darkhands was doing to the rules-based world order. (Also, Ottawa also said it would not cough up a billion dollars for Trump's latest fidget toy.)

The board, which of course gives Trump total power as chairman, is being billed by the US as a new international organization for resolving conflicts (i.e. people who don't knuckle under to him). The Peace Board was originally described as helping to end the two-year war in Gaza and oversee reconstruction (i.e. Jared's real estate proposals), but the charter appears to be designed to supplant functions of the UN.

So Russia is welcomed to join Trump’s board of peace, but Canada is banned. — Krassensteins (@krassenstein.bsky.social) 2026-01-23T02:23:43.043Z

Trump withdraws invitation for Canada to join his global ‘board of peace’ — The Guardian (@theguardian.com) 2026-01-23T07:29:07Z