Trump To Canada: You Pissed Me Off, So You Can't Join Our Peace Board

Isn't it ironic? Don't you think?
By Susie MadrakJanuary 23, 2026

Aww! Dementia Don has withdrawn the invite for Canada to join his newly constituted Board of Peace.

"Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada's joining," Trump said on Truth Social.

Carney made an edgy speech at Davos on Trump's malign international influence this week that earned him a standing ovation. And if there's one thing we've learned, YOU MUSTN'T STEAL THE SPOTLIGHT FROM THE PRECIOUSSS!

He warned of the harm Donnie Darkhands was doing to the rules-based world order. (Also, Ottawa also said it would not cough up a billion dollars for Trump's latest fidget toy.)

The board, which of course gives Trump total power as chairman, is being billed by the US as a new international organization for resolving conflicts (i.e. people who don't knuckle under to him). The Peace Board was originally described as helping to end the two-year war in Gaza and oversee reconstruction (i.e. Jared's real estate proposals), but the charter appears to be designed to supplant functions of the UN.

So Russia is welcomed to join Trump’s board of peace, but Canada is banned.

Krassensteins (@krassenstein.bsky.social) 2026-01-23T02:23:43.043Z

Trump withdraws invitation for Canada to join his global ‘board of peace’

The Guardian (@theguardian.com) 2026-01-23T07:29:07Z

The thinnest-skinned man in the world withdraws his offer for Canada to join his so-called Board of Peace.

Which shows exactly why the organisation is so pointless.

Mark Chadbourn (@chadbourn.bsky.social) 2026-01-23T08:31:14.857Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon