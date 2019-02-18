Report: White House Asked Japan To Nominate Trump For Nobel Peace Prize

The Asahi newspaper of Japan reported on Sunday that the Trump White House actually had to ASK Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to nominate Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize.

The pretend excuse why Trump should get one? His meeting with Kim Jong-un.

Trump told the world on Friday that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, (without a push from the White House) had nominated him for the prize.

Trump: "Prime Minister Abe of Japan gave me the most beautiful copy of a letter that he sent to the people who give out a thing called the Nobel prize. He said, 'I have nominated you, respectfully, on behalf of Japan. I am asking them to give you the Nobel peace prize.' I said thank you."

The Asahi Shimbun reports:

Acceding to a request from Washington, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize around autumn for engaging with North Korea, Japanese government sources said Feb. 16. According to the sources, the U.S. government "informally" asked Tokyo to nominate Trump after he met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore in June, the first-ever summit between the two countries.

How shallow and narcissistic does a man have to be to pressure an ally into this type of behavior? Let's face it, Trump wishes he was Barack Obama.

Reuters said, "A spokesman for Japan’s Foreign Ministry in Tokyo said the ministry was aware of Trump’s remarks, but “would refrain from commenting on the interaction between the two leaders.”

This morning PM Abe didn't deny these reports when he was asked about the Nobel request in parliament.

Questioned in parliament about Trump’s claim that he had done so, Abe said: “In light of the Nobel committee’s policy of not disclosing recommenders and nominees for 50 years, I decline to comment.” Neither the prime minister nor his spokesman denied Trump’s comment.“I never said I didn’t” nominate him, Abe said in response to a follow-up question by Yuichiro Tamaki, a lawmaker for the opposition Democratic Party for the People.

Basically that's an admission.

How weak and cowardly does Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appear to his people?