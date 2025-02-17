Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"This is not the way it's supposed to be." -- Guinan, Star Trek: The Next Generation
On this day in 1990 Star Trek: The Next Generation aired "Yesterday's Enterprise" and the rest is history. Or is it?

The Rude Pundit: The Simplest Explanation: They Are Evil.

The Field Negro: Are we there yet?

Free Thought Blogs: I’m not banal enough to be a NYT columnist.

Attention space nerds! Cheyenne Stargazers Love Space So Much They Built Their Own Observatory!

