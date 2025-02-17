Jasmine Crockett DESTROYS ELON MUSK ON LIVE TV - It's Becoming A Daily Ritual

Jasmine Crockett, unlike just about every Republican in Congress, isn't scared of Elon Musk. In fact she's going out of her way day-in-and-day-out to remind America he's the real President, allegedly committing serious crimes, is a fascist thug, is a walking conflict-of-interest and is a cruel hypocrite.

She has said this in front of the Treasury Department, during tv interviews, and this time during committee hearings. She also used every taunt she could to call out Republican cowards in Congress for their refusal to do any oversight. We discussed this and more on our livestream.

