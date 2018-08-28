Trump To Japan's Prime Minister: 'I Remember Pearl Harbor'

Trump's moronic approach to North Korea has put him at odds with the Prime Minister of Japan, one of America's strongest allies.

The Washington Post is reporting that Trump actually threw the events of "Pearl Harbor" in his face and then berated him over his trade policies.

I know many people say this all the time since Trump took office, but this is not normal behavior from a president, from a diplomat, from an aide. This is the behavior of an old man watching Fox News and screaming at the television set late at night, desperate to see Pres. Obama's Muslim Brotherhood membership card and his real birth certificate.

During a tense meeting at the White House in June, President Trump caught Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe off guard with a pointed remark. “I remember Pearl Harbor,” the president said, referring to the surprise attack that propelled the United States into World War II. [Ed note: Trump was born in 1946.] Trump then launched into a blistering critique of Japan’s economic policies, according to people familiar with the conversation. He railed against the U.S. trade deficit with Japan and urged Abe to negotiate a bilateral trade deal that is more favorable to U.S. exporters of beef and automobiles. The meeting, which left Abe exasperated, epitomized the paradoxical nature of Trump’s closest relationship with a foreign leader.

And the Japanese government is not happy at all. They are also furious at his proposed 25% tariffs on car imports.

Shinzo has tried to figure out a way to deal with Donald when he goes on a rant so that he doesn't ever so slightly bruise his ego.

They also feel that Gen. Mattis and Kelly have no real pull anymore and Trump is liable to do anything a possible economic standoff is now more of reality than ever before.