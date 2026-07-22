ICE Agent In Maine Shooting Threatened To Cut Ex-Wife's Throat In Horrifying Audio

Just days after ICE carried out yet another brutal execution, fatally shooting 25-year-old Colombian immigrant Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero in the streets of Maine, newly unearthed audio reveals the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent involved in that murder openly threatened to slit his ex-wife's throat.

In the days immediately following the most recent ICE shooting, personal details surrounding agent David Brouillette began to surface. More specifically, details surrounding his extremely violent past emerged, as multiple ex-wives went public with horror stories of an abusive, deeply racist, hate-fueled, volatile man.

Ashley Brouillette, David's ex-wife and high school sweetheart, said that, upon hearing the news that her ex-husband had murdered a man in cold blood, she "was shocked, but I wasn't shocked."

Speaking with The Independent, Ashley said, "For years, I told people he was going to hurt somebody. I told everyone that if I ever ended up dead, that David would be the one to look at. We’ve been divorced for 17 years, and he still calls me and leaves threatening messages and stuff."

She came armed with receipts.

Brouillette's ex-wife shared a deeply disturbing voicemail with the publication that she says David left on her phone after she obtained a restraining order against him in 2025, due to his ongoing violent and erratic behavior. In that voicemail, the very same man who would go on to wear a badge and carry a gun under the purview of the United States federal government can be heard telling his ex-wife and the mother of his children that he wanted her to die, that she and her entire "bloodline" deserved to have their "f**king throats cut."

"Every single female in your bloodline is nothing but a disgusting, fat [bleep]," David Brouillette is heard viciously spitting in the audio recording of the voicemail left on Ashley's phone. "All of you should have your f**king throats cut. Yea. You should."

Unearthed audio reveals David Brouillette, the ICE agent who killed a man in Maine, threatening to slit his ex-wife's throat:



"Every single female in your bloodline is nothing but a disgusting, fat [bleep]. All of you should have your throats slit." pic.twitter.com/pHA38vG3bC — FactPost (@factpostnews) July 22, 2026

ICE officials have refused to address the shooting or the stunning revelations surrounding Brouillette's horrifying, violent past, with one spokesperson claiming that, to do so, would constitute "doxxing" their agents, putting "their lives and their families in serious danger." The spokesperson went on to hail ICE agents as heroes, "on the frontlines arresting terrorists, gang members, murderers, pedophiles, and rapists," before twisting the narrative to center these violent agents as victims of "malicious rhetoric of sanctuary politicians."

The situation surrounding Brouilette has shed new, deeply disturbing light on the resounding lack of due diligence within the US government, with specific regard to the recruitment of ICE goons.

Following the Maine shooting, we have come to learn that Brouilette suffered cognitive deficits, was diagnosed with severe bipolar disorder, and has made multiple attempts on his own life since the age of 12, with a relative describing him as "extremely mentally ill." While he does not have a criminal record in the state of Maine, family court documents reveal a long-running history of violent threats, stalking, physical abuse, and cruelty.

It remains painfully clear that the Trump Administration truly will give anyone a gun and a badge, provided that they promise to terrorize, torture, and kill Brown people with vim and vigor.