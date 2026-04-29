What Happened To ICE Agent Who Killed Renee Good? Not Much.

The ICE agent who shot and killed Renee Nicole Good has been quietly relocated to a different state and allowed to resume work, according to an exclusive new report by PunchUp.

Senior DHS officials told the Daily Beast’s new sister investigations outlet that agent Jonathan Ross, 43, has effectively been shielded from ICE’s own accountability process because the FBI investigation into Good’s killing has "stalled."

(I wonder how that happened? Too complicated for Kash, I guess.)

You'll remember how Ross so endearingly muttered “f---ing bitch” as Good’s Honda Pilot crashed into a parked car with her dying inside.

Ross was placed on administrative leave for just three days before being quietly moved out of state, PunchUp has learned. No further action has been taken against him.

DOJ told Fox News Digital that ICE’s Office of Professional Responsibility was running its own internal review parallel to the FBI investigation, “as with any officer-involved shooting.”

But senior officials told PunchUp that’s not what is happening—and that ICE’s internal affairs division cannot begin its administrative review until the FBI probe concludes, freezing the agency’s accountability process for Ross, potentially indefinitely.