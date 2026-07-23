Trump Is Already Thinking About Starting His Next War

There seems to be no end to the number of people “pro-life” Donald Trump and his minions would love to kill. The latest locale is the West African country of Mali.

The Washington Post got the scoop about the Trump administration’s deliberations over military action targeting an al-Qaeda-affiliated group known as JNIM. The Post goes into great detail about the situation there, which does indeed seem to be quite serious. “Mali, a landlocked nation of nearly 25 million, has in recent years been plagued by violence by Islamist militant groups … particularly JNIM,” The Post explained. They “have grown increasingly powerful, turning Mali and its neighbors in the Sahel into the world’s center for terrorism.”

But is this really a threat to the United States? Or is this really an extortion attempt on behalf of Trump’s cronies? “When the White House was asked for comment, an administration official would not disclose whether the president intended to move forward with military strikes but said the United States has been urging governments in North and West Africa “’to purchase U.S. equipment and services to support their war efforts against the terrorists,’” The Post reported.

We know Trump doesn’t care about Americans’ safety or he would not have so drastically cut terrorism prevention departments. “What remains of the U.S. capability to respond to terrorism rests in its military and law enforcement, which do not work on prevention. They react to terrorist events after they happen,” The Conversation reported last year.

If Trump does go ahead with strikes, Mali would be the eighth country Trump has struck, according to The Post, in the less than two years since he returned to the White House and started whining for a Nobel Peace Prize. The other countries he has struck are Yemen, Somalia, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Nigeria and Venezuela.

That’s not counting the war crimes he and WhiskeyLeaks Pete Hegseth have committed by executing suspected drug runners in the Caribbean.