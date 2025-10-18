Why The F**k Is Trump Trying To Start A War With Venezuela?

You’d think even President Pawpaw would know that instigating a war with a country that poses no threat to the U.S. is not a resumé booster for a Nobel Peace Prize.

That’s not counting the fact that Trump seems hellbent on starting a civil war by sending troops to invade American cities and the U.S. is well into a government shutdown with no end in sight.

But for some reason, Commander Bone Spurs thinks Americans will be glad to put aside their concerns about inflation, tariffs and soaring health insurance, as well as abuse of power, for the sake of starting a war with Venezuela. Not that his perfect-age-to-serve-in-the-military son will likely spend a second in harm’s way.

Yet Trump is obviously working toward some kind of military conflict with Venezuela.

Trump isn’t hiding his war-mongering, either. On October 15, The New York Times reported that, in addition to his killing spree of civilians in boats near Venezuela (without providing evidence to justify the attacks), President Peace Prize has authorized the CIA to conduct covert action in Venezuela.

Mr. Trump acknowledged on Wednesday that he had authorized the covert action and said the United States was considering strikes on Venezuelan territory. … The new authority would allow the C.I.A. to carry out lethal operations in Venezuela and conduct a range of operations in the Caribbean.

On October 17, The Times also reported that “the U.S. military has carried out a steady and significant buildup of forces in the Caribbean” near Venezuela. There are now “about 10,000 U.S. troops and dozens of military aircraft and ships” in the region. Plus this:

In recent days, there has been a dramatic show of aerial threats in the region. On Wednesday, at least two B-52 bombers from Louisiana flew for several hours off the Venezuelan coast in what one senior U.S. official on Thursday called “a show of force.” While the bombers flew in international air space, they were in an air traffic control region managed by Venezuela. B-52s can carry dozens of precision-guided bombs.

I’ll go out on a limb and predict that “war with Venezuela” was nobody’s reason for voting for Trump. Same for “regime change,” the stated reason for all this aggression.

You know there has to be something personally in it for Trump. But I feel certain it will not be a Nobel Peace Prize.