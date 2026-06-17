A Former Republican Tells Cliff Why They Sold Out To Trump

A "latte liberal" and a self-described “Tea Party son of a bitch” walk into a bar with a bottle of tequila—and somehow it becomes one of the most honest hours in politics. Cliff and former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh don’t perform across-the-aisle civility. They actually like each other, and that’s exactly why Joe says things out loud that almost nobody in his old party has the courage to utter.

In this episode of Tequila Talk, Walsh names former colleagues who told him to his face why they sold their souls to Trump—including the private confession of Jim Jordan. He also shares the name of an ex-friend whose MAGA transformation he still can’t explain. And drops what a GOP strategist told him about a 2026 Senate candidate: they’re sitting on “reams” of oppo research they won’t touch til after the ballot deadline.

It's not satire. Though MAGA and satire are hard to distinguish from one another these days, aren't they?

From there it goes everywhere, the way only this show does—the performative-masculinity circus of Hegseth and RFK Jr., who’s really up in the battleground Senate map, and what both men want done with Donald Trump (it involves The Hague, a TV on a loop, and a fried chicken wing just out of reach). Then Cliff brings it home with the rant you came for...

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