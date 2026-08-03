The 2026 Senate Map: The Democratic Path Runs Thru Michigan

David Shuster showed up to this week’s Amped Up angry, and it took 90 seconds to see why. Trump called into Fox & Friends and started screaming profanities on air b/c Iran declined his bombing “pause”—what Cliff called the water-break theory of war.

Meanwhile, at the DOJ, acting AG Todd Blanche—who, under oath, called himself “Donald Trump’s personal attorney”—finally met with the Epstein survivors after months of refusing. Then he actually told them to “get to the point.” Zero prosecutions have come from the files. Many still haven’t been released.

Then Shuster did..math. Dems need a net four seat gain to take the Senate, and oh the opportunities: Troy Jackson up three on Collins in ME, Sherrod Brown up in every OH poll, Roy Cooper up near double digits in NC, James Talarico +5 on Paxton in TX, and Mary Peltola leads AK. Also, Iowa, Nebraska, Montana, and even South Carolina suddenly in play.

But the map depends on holding Michigan. The primary is Tuesday, August 4—so Shuster looked straight into the camera and made the electability case to the state where he spent four glorious years living in college, no hedging. To see what David said, and the rest of our breakdown: go to Blue Amp Media!