Blame Biden Becomes GOP Strategy To Hide From Failure

The Republican Party is now trying to accomplish something unheard of in Western civilization – hold power indefinitely while accepting responsibility for absolutely nothing. Including massive infighting that has pitted numerous Senators against Trump, with John Thune even taunting him.

The GOP has been in control of the U.S. House for nearly four years and the Presidency and Senate for nearly two. And yet the Republicans are going into the midterms blaming the ongoing economic problems on Joe Biden, not on Trump’s tariffs, corruption, and wars.

Recently, on Fox Business News, Pat Fallon (R-TX) answered a question about the affordability crisis and energy shocks by declaring, “Sure, Joe Biden and the democrats did that. Affordability takes a few years to kick in.” Huh? At the end of Joe Biden’s term, inflation stood at 3%. Now, under Trump, inflation stands at 3.5%. In May under Trump, inflation reached a three-year peak of 4.2%.

Price stability has not kicked in under Trump. Price stability, affordability, and inflation have all gotten worse. But the GOP’s suspension of reality--combined with a perverse Biden blame game--keeps getting more absurd. Watch the video and read more about their pathetic gambit at Blue Amp Media!