GOP Senators Nearly FIGHT In Homeland Security Hearing

Without a doubt, Donald Trump and MarkWayne Mullin are...well, let's back up a sec. I was on Tequila Talk, my show every Thurs, 6pm et w/ Joe Walsh. We both love tequila, so we spend Thurs Happy Hour getting folks thru another Trump week. With MAGA mockery, some tequila, a righteous rant or 3.

The tequila we choose has symbolism. I chose Espelon this week: "Espolón's name comes from the 'spur' on the back of the rooster's leg. Espolón has a rooster icon.. ." So..bone spur on the leg of a cock--or rooster--strutting around, chest puffed, talking tough on Iran or Teamsters. Underneath? Dumber-than-dirt cowards.

More on Mullin, shared by Kathleen Trott, wife of then GOP Rep. Mike Trott from a congressional trip:

We get on this bus, and it’s a couple-hour ride and people were..leaning on their spouse’s shoulder, falling asleep. And this idiot [MarkWayne Mullin] starts walking up and down the bus with a camera and anyone who fell asleep, he would put his finger in their nose and take a picture.

The weirdo tooks pics...of of him picking colleagues' noses! To record their humiliated or shocked reactions. He likes assaulting and threatening people, whether nasal spelunking or brawling w/ Teamsters in committee hearings. The chud should be nowhere near DHS. READ MORE on this goon at BAM, and watch the video!