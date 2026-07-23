Trump Threatens Republicans: 'You Don't Want To See Me Cry'

Donald J. Trump has gone from threatening Republicans who don't fall in line on the SAVE Act to threatening to cry at a rally in Marietta, Georgia. Trump, 80, knows a blue wave is coming, and he's desperate.

Documented cases of noncitizen voting in federal elections are extremely rare, since it's already a serious federal crime — so Republicans are trying to fix a problem that doesn't exist.

"The Democrats are going to terminate the filibuster as soon as they have a chance," Trump said. "And then they're going to approve Puerto Rico and D.C. as a state."

"They got four more senators,' he continued. "They're going to get up with 12 more congressmen. They're going to get like 40 electoral votes."

"If they are allowed to do that, by that time, I'll be sitting home, and I'm not a big crier," he said. "I don't think you want to see me cry. You know, there are some people they do very well when they cry, but you don't want to see me cry."

"But I may be crying when I'll be sitting home, and I'll say I told them they got to really terminate the filibuster, get everything approved right away," he added.

Fake news, Mr. President, sir. We do, in fact, want to see you cry.