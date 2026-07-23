Trump Threatens Republicans: 'You Don't Want To See Me Cry'

Oh, yes, we do.
By Conover KennardJuly 23, 2026

Donald J. Trump has gone from threatening Republicans who don't fall in line on the SAVE Act to threatening to cry at a rally in Marietta, Georgia. Trump, 80, knows a blue wave is coming, and he's desperate.

Documented cases of noncitizen voting in federal elections are extremely rare, since it's already a serious federal crime — so Republicans are trying to fix a problem that doesn't exist.

"The Democrats are going to terminate the filibuster as soon as they have a chance," Trump said. "And then they're going to approve Puerto Rico and D.C. as a state."

"They got four more senators,' he continued. "They're going to get up with 12 more congressmen. They're going to get like 40 electoral votes."

"If they are allowed to do that, by that time, I'll be sitting home, and I'm not a big crier," he said. "I don't think you want to see me cry. You know, there are some people they do very well when they cry, but you don't want to see me cry."

"But I may be crying when I'll be sitting home, and I'll say I told them they got to really terminate the filibuster, get everything approved right away," he added.

Fake news, Mr. President, sir. We do, in fact, want to see you cry.

Trump: "The Democrats are gonna terminate the filibuster as soon as they have a chance and then they're gonna approve DC and Puerto Rico as states. They get 4 more senators, 12 more congressmen, like 40 electoral votes ... you don't want to see me cry."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-07-22T20:50:08.684Z

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon