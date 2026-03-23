Trump Threatens Republicans Who Vote Against His Crazy-Time SAVE Act

Donald J. Trump, always truly a tour de force in legislative distinction, this time with the SAVE Act, that laser-focused bill allegedly about voter citizenship proof, is now magically upgraded into the ultimate banquet of conservative wet dreams. Trump's Truth Social rant includes threats to Republicans to name and shame them if he doesn't get his way.

Trump only demands voter ID with pictures, no mail-in ballots (with alleged exceptions), all-paper everything, a ban on men in women's sports, a firm "no" to transgender care for kids, and apparently the power to shame any squishy Republican by name. Because nothing screams "saving America" like cramming unrelated culture-war grenades into a must-pass funding fight and then daring Democrats to vote for the whole chaotic piñata—or else no deal, no DHS cash, and senators can just enjoy their Easter in D.C. hotels, while Trump is currently at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

'I don’t think we should make any deal with the Crazy, Country Destroying, Radical Left Democrats unless, and until, they Vote with Republicans to pass “THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,"' he wrote. "It is far more important than anything else we are doing in the Senate, and that includes giving these same terrible people, the Dems (who are to blame for this mess!), a Five Billion Dollar cut in ICE funding, a deal which, even when disguised as something else, is unacceptable to me and the American people - UNLESS it includes their approval of Voter I.D., (with picture!), Citizenship to Vote, No Mail-In Voting (with exceptions), dAll Paper Ballots, No Men In Women’s Sports, and No Transgender MUTILIZATION of our precious children."

"Put it all together, and also, let Leader Thune clearly identify those few “Republicans” that are Voting against AMERICA," he added. "They will never be elected again! In other words, lump everything together as one, and VOTE!!! Kill the Filibuster, and stay in D.C. for Easter, if necessary. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT"

A truly genius negotiation tactic: demand everything at once, call the other side crazy country-destroyers, threaten to nuke the filibuster, and finish with a victorious "VOTE!!!!" It's not governing; it's performance art. The art of the deal has never been more comprehensive.

Also, 'MUTILZATION" is not a fucking word, you whole entire walnut. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

This:

Trump proves that he is the one responsible for the DHS shutdown. — Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2026-03-23T01:17:04.458Z