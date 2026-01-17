Trump Threatens Tariffs Against Europe If They Don't Support His Takeover Of Greenland

Hey, Supreme Court. If you need any more proof of Trump corruption when it comes to tariffs, watch this segment.

During the White House round table on Health Care today, Donald Trump told NATO nations like France, and Germany, that if they refuse to support the US taking over Greenland, he may punish them with punitive tariffs.

Trump was bragging about forcing France to lower drug costs when he segued into his obsession to takeover Greenland.

TRUMP: I said, here's the story, Emmanuel, if you don't do it, I'm going to put a 25 percent tariff on all goods, wine, champagnes, and everything else coming into the United States of America. He said, Donald, I would love to do this for you. It would be a great honor to do it. And that's where it began. And I went through country after country. --

TRUMP: And I just went one after another. I called Germany. No, no, no, we will not do that. I said, no, we're going to put a 25 percent tariff, which is, by the way, about seven times more than they would have to pay by raising their drug, like seven times. This wasn't like a little bit more, seven times more.



And I may do that for Greenland, too. I may put a tariff on countries if they don't go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security. So I may do that.

Congress controls the US purse-strings, not the president. Trump uses tariffs, like he uses ICE, and the National Guard on US citizens.