NATO Members Move To Protect Greenland As Trump Threatens

JD Prance and Mark Rubio are hosting the Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers today -- and it won't be friendly.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 14, 2026

NATO is sending troops to the area, just in case. Can no one in his inner circle stop this freaking nut job? Via BBC:

It's crunch time. The US Vice-President, JD Vance, is hosting the Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers, as well as their US counterpart, Marco Rubio, in the White House on Wednesday.

The focus of the talks: the future of the world's biggest island, Greenland.

There is a large digital news ticker tape running above the snow-covered shopping mall in the island's capital, Nuuk. You don't have to speak Greenlandic to understand the words "Trump", "Greenland" and "sovereignty" that appear over and over again, in stark red letters.

Donald Trump says he wants this territory and he'll take it "the easy way or the hard way". Ahead of Wednesday's talks, he said the US needed Greenland for national security, and Nato "should be leading the way for us to get it".

After his recent controversial military action in Venezuela, people in Greenland are taking him at his word.

And here's what's happening with NATO, which Trump wants to leave as per Putin advice. Congress won't allow him to break from the alliance, so he'll have NATO countries kick us out:

“If it affects NATO, it affects NATO. They need us more than we need them.”

Trump says Greenland should take a deal he admits he hasn’t offered, makes it clear he does not care if attacking Greenland ends NATO.

Again: ending NATO is a Putin goal. That is no coincidence.

The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2026-01-12T05:11:46.365Z

🇺🇸 taking Greenland = NATO is over
NATO is over = A stated Putin goal

Baffling how little of the analysis touches on the possibility of Putin’s hand in all this

The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2026-01-11T17:53:49.181Z

www.yahoo.com/news/article...

🌹WeegieFromWA 🍀 (@onefussyone.bsky.social) 2026-01-12T03:27:08.114Z

US Senate introduces bill to stop military from occupying Nato territories ft.trib.al/y6E1fB2

Financial Times (@financialtimes.com) 2026-01-13T22:23:59.608109Z

Hillary said Trump wanted to breakup NATO for Putin in 2016 bsky.app/profile/chri...

Chris⚖️Justice (@chrisjustice01.bsky.social) 2026-01-11T02:57:09.719Z

The destruction of NATO from the inside.

Some European officials suspect this is the real aim of the hardline MAGA faction. Since Congress won't allow Trump to exit NATO, occupying Greenland could force the Europeans to. If Trump wants to end NATO , this might be the most convenient way to do it.

Khashoggi's Ghost (@urocklive1.bsky.social) 2026-01-11T02:47:22.833Z

NATO just posted this.....

Geneva 🇨🇦 (@geneva1111.bsky.social) 2026-01-11T20:47:51.161Z

I still can’t get over the logic of “we don’t care what China and Russia do” paired with “we will invade Greenland and destroy NATO in order to stop China and Russia”

Secretary of Defense Rock (@sodrock.bsky.social) 2026-01-12T18:37:41.293Z

Washington's threats to seize the strategic island have sparked a crisis among NATO states.

Al Jazeera English (@aljazeera.com) 2026-01-14T12:30:04.158Z

The new Trump lie is the US needs to take Greenland before China or Russia take it. The problem with that lie is that Greenland is part of NATO by way of Denmark. That means if Russia or China tried to militarily take Greenland, then all of NATO would be at war with that country.

Dean Obeidallah (@deanobeidallah.bsky.social) 2026-01-13T13:42:04.730Z

Congratulations to all the voters who didn't like Kamala Harris's laugh, or who couldn't stand the idea of a woman being in charge.

