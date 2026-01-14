NATO Members Move To Protect Greenland As Trump Threatens

NATO is sending troops to the area, just in case. Can no one in his inner circle stop this freaking nut job? Via BBC:

It's crunch time. The US Vice-President, JD Vance, is hosting the Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers, as well as their US counterpart, Marco Rubio, in the White House on Wednesday.

The focus of the talks: the future of the world's biggest island, Greenland.

There is a large digital news ticker tape running above the snow-covered shopping mall in the island's capital, Nuuk. You don't have to speak Greenlandic to understand the words "Trump", "Greenland" and "sovereignty" that appear over and over again, in stark red letters.

Donald Trump says he wants this territory and he'll take it "the easy way or the hard way". Ahead of Wednesday's talks, he said the US needed Greenland for national security, and Nato "should be leading the way for us to get it".

After his recent controversial military action in Venezuela, people in Greenland are taking him at his word.