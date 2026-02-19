Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Vote Like Your Life Depends On it
By TengrainFebruary 19, 2026

Above, Disturbed performs, Hello Darkness My Old Friend. On this date in 1942 FDR orders the detention and internment of all Japanese Americans on the West Coast. Another day that will live in infamy

Annie Asks You to tell your Senators to save us from the SAVE America Act.

Just An Earth-Bound Misfit, I notes that The SAVE Act is a poll tax designed to stop poorer people and women from voting.

Jack Hopkins Now declares that fascism will be crushed in the United States of America.

Digby sez that she can't believe it!

Bonus Track: Neko Random presents some fun facts about meat.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

