Today Greenland, Tomorrow The World

... or at least the Western Hemisphere. A cartoon for January 25, 2026.
Today Greenland, Tomorrow The World
By RattJanuary 25, 2026

Holy crap, it's been a week. As I write this, I am both rattled and infuriated that another person is dead at the hands of Border Patrol or ICE (they're interchangeable).

It seems like ages since Trump threatened to start a hot war with Europe over Greenland and then chickened out after Davos. Was it all just an act to roil the markets for some of his short-selling pals? If ever there was a reason to second amendment him, this was it. Instead I guess we're stuck with him lying and grifting because there are no Republicans honest enough to do it.

Happy Sunday, everyone.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon