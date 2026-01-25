Today Greenland, Tomorrow The World

Holy crap, it's been a week. As I write this, I am both rattled and infuriated that another person is dead at the hands of Border Patrol or ICE (they're interchangeable).

It seems like ages since Trump threatened to start a hot war with Europe over Greenland and then chickened out after Davos. Was it all just an act to roil the markets for some of his short-selling pals? If ever there was a reason to second amendment him, this was it. Instead I guess we're stuck with him lying and grifting because there are no Republicans honest enough to do it.

Happy Sunday, everyone.