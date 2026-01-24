GOPer Pretends TACO Trump Is Master Deal Maker After Greenland Cave

Republican Indiana Sen. Jim Banks and Fox "not news" host John Roberts beclown themselves pretending that TACO boy is some master negotiator after he caved on his threats to Greenland.

What a freaking embarrassment these people are. Here's the back and forth during Banks' appearance on this Friday's America Reports, pretending Trump didn't shit the bed in front of the world at Davos, and lying to their audience about the fact that Trump basically got nothing following all of his invasion and tariff threats.

ROBERTS: Let's bring in Republican Indiana Senator Jim Banks, who says Greenland could be the key to President Trump's Golden Dome program, a project he says will be built largely in his home state.

Senator, good to have you with us. So we're hearing that there's a framework of a deal. We don't know what it will entail. We've been hearing whispers of maybe U.S. sovereignty over certain small areas in Greenland. What do you know? How do you think this might work?

BANKS: Well, first and foremost, President Trump has proven once again he's the best negotiator that we've maybe ever had in the White House. And moving us closer toward a deal that would give us a greater military presence in Greenland, as you mentioned, the Golden Dome, very strategically using radar detection in Greenland gives us a great position when it comes to any missiles that might be fired at the United States from our enemies like Russia or China.

So we have to update that 1951 agreement that President Eisenhower negotiated. President Trump is well on his way to doing that. And also at the same time, John, keep in mind that the Chinese are heavily invested in Greenland. There are major rare earth minerals that are being mined in Greenland, and China is there heavily invested in those activities.

And President Trump, once again, is telling our enemies, you're not going to get away with that in our backyard, the Monroe Doctrine, we're going to enforce it. Get out of places like Greenland and get out of our hemisphere. We're not gonna let you get away with it anymore. We're gonna hold Denmark accountable for making sure that that happens and whatever deal it is that President Trump negotiates.

But this is really good news. The Democrats, the media, they were losing their minds last week over President Trump talking tough about doing something with Greenland. And here we are once again, President Trump pulling a rabbit out of the hat and getting us closer toward a deal that's really in America's best interest, that's going to be good for Greenland and NATO too.

ROBERTS: So again, do you have any idea how the work the president says he's going to get what he needs militarily and I think in terms of rare earth minerals as well, that it's going to be indefinite, which means it's not like a 99 year lease or anything.

We've got one Space Force base up there, the Pituffik base, which is way up in Northwestern Greenland. But again, do you have any idea how this all might come together?

BANKS: Well, I think a deal at the end of the day, a greater military presence, rare earth minerals, more sovereignty over a national defense in Greenland. Again, there is a win-win-win here, a win for America, win for Greenland, a win for Europe, and that deal that we're closer than ever to negotiate is going to give America that type of sovereignty.

But, remember, too, how much America has invested in keeping Greenland safe. We've been there doing the partnership that we've had with with Denmark to keep Greenland safe, the partnership that we have with NATO... and then they're turning over rare earth minerals to China.

I mean President Trump is the first one to say, we're not going let you get away with that. We're not going to be a blank check to the rest of the world when you're given over rare earth minerals and anything else to our biggest enemy, that being China. So give President Trump a lot of credit for what he's accomplished once again.

ROBERTS: Yeah, I just want to bring this up and go back to your point about the negotiation here and the president making a deal, because there's been a lot of criticism from a lot of people about how the president approached Greenland.

But then I saw this analysis from Josh Wolf of Lux Capital, he's the co-founder there, who said this in part, said, quote, "What looks like flailing is a classic Trump-style negotiation sequence. You open with an outrageous demand, precisely so your real demand seems reasonable by comparison. It goes like this. Signal acquisition, Denmark scoffs. Mentioned force, Denmark recoils. Insist on force, loudly, repeatedly. Denmark reaches peak indignation. Others come to their side, then pivot."

I mean, we've seen the president do this a number of times. I'm not sure why it's a surprise to anybody.

BANKS: It's predictable at this point, but John, remember he wrote a book about it a long time ago, a long time before he became president, The Art of the Deal. I mean, it's very effective and it's been very effective in this case too.

But the good news is that this president, he's a man of action, he gets things done on the world stage. He's projecting strength. He's rebuilding our military. He's talking about boosting that defense spending in this country.

President Trump's legacy is going to be a lot of things but the Golden Dome is going to be a really big part of it and Greenland is really important to the Golden Dome.

ROBERTS: Yeah, I also can't fathom why anybody would have bought into this idea that the president might invade Greenland. I think we all knew that wasn't gonna happen.