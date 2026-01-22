Grandpa Sh*ts The Bed In Front Of The World With Davos Speech

The audience was dead silent throughout.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 22, 2026

Supreme War Master Yambo delivered another one of his rambling, fact-free speech yesterday at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He railed against windmills, complained about the "rigged" 2020 election, talked about why he deserved Greenland, and took credit for everything in the world.

As Dean Blundell said, the room so quiet, "you could hear reputations dying."

(He followed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's speech, which was intelligent, thoughtful, and articulate and made several pointed remarks that probably infuriated Trump. He received a standing ovation.)

He did his trademark racist riffs, including talking about his imaginary friends who came back from Europe "and couldn't recognize it anymore."

And then Grampy went after the windmills again.

“There are windmills all over Europe. There are windmills all over the place. And they are losers. One thing I’ve noticed is that the more windmills a country has, the more money that country loses, and the worse that country is doing. China makes almost all of the windmills, and yet I haven’t been able to find any wind farms in China,” he said.

“Did you ever think of that? They put up a couple big wind farms, but they don’t use them, they just put them up to show people what they could look like. They don’t spin, they don’t do anything.”

Also: He was snubbed by all the major powers at his Peace Board event. Sad! Weak!

Trump in Davos, Switzerland:

"Without us, right now you'd all be speaking German".

German is the main language of Switzerland.

Adam Schwarz (@adamjschwarz.bsky.social) 2026-01-21T14:08:54.886Z

Trump is giving a deranged, rambling monologue in Davos to an audience stunned into silence. He sounds incredibly tired, his voice raspy; he keeps trailing off into long pauses. It's jaw-dropping.

The sanewashing headlines are going to say "Trump Doubles Down On Greenland Demand In Davos Speech"

Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman.bsky.social) 2026-01-21T14:19:57.534Z

Carney at Davos: "And this aphorism of Thucydides is presented as inevitable, as the natural logic of international relations reasserting itself."

Trump at Davos:

Giancarlo Fiorella (@giancarlofiorella.bsky.social) 2026-01-21T14:54:49.337Z

BREAKING: Thousands of protesters show up to protest against Donald Trump near the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

People all around the world really hate Donald Trump.

I hope they realize that most Americans hate him too.

Krassensteins (@krassenstein.bsky.social) 2026-01-21T12:13:56.184Z

Gov. Newsom at Davos rips into world leaders who think they can appease Trump: “I should have brought a bunch of knee pads for all the world leaders.…this is pathetic”

MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 2026-01-20T14:53:21.629Z

Re: Davos

I am cheering for the Europeans who are figuring out that appeasing the deranged, power-mad Trump only leads to more demands and more trouble.

Steven Beschloss (@stevenbeschloss.bsky.social) 2026-01-20T20:31:14.655Z

