Grandpa Sh*ts The Bed In Front Of The World With Davos Speech

Supreme War Master Yambo delivered another one of his rambling, fact-free speech yesterday at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He railed against windmills, complained about the "rigged" 2020 election, talked about why he deserved Greenland, and took credit for everything in the world.
As Dean Blundell said, the room so quiet, "you could hear reputations dying."
(He followed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's speech, which was intelligent, thoughtful, and articulate and made several pointed remarks that probably infuriated Trump. He received a standing ovation.)
He did his trademark racist riffs, including talking about his imaginary friends who came back from Europe "and couldn't recognize it anymore."
And then Grampy went after the windmills again.
“There are windmills all over Europe. There are windmills all over the place. And they are losers. One thing I’ve noticed is that the more windmills a country has, the more money that country loses, and the worse that country is doing. China makes almost all of the windmills, and yet I haven’t been able to find any wind farms in China,” he said.
“Did you ever think of that? They put up a couple big wind farms, but they don’t use them, they just put them up to show people what they could look like. They don’t spin, they don’t do anything.”
Also: He was snubbed by all the major powers at his Peace Board event. Sad! Weak!