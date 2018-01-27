Not All Of Davos Gave Trump The 'Rock Star Welcome' The US Media Reported

Deutsche Welle, the German public broadcaster, interviewed some attendees of the World Economic Forum at Davos about Donald Trump's speech.

Davos is often portrayed as a billionaires' club, but a great many representatives from organizations also attend to discuss humanitarian actions around the world. Humanitarian agencies need money, so they attended Davos to tell billionaires what to do with their money.

It's clear from the video that at least some of those interviewed came from these kinds of organizations. The first woman walked out on Trump's speech, because "I do not believe that this Forum is for people who use the kind of language that he uses."

We're talking about 'Creating Unity in a Fractured World,' And his statements over the last month, about Haiti, where I live and work, and many other countries around the world, only deepened those fractures."

This woman was later identified as Sasha Kraemer, a worker in Haiti from the United States.

Other interviewees had low enthusiasm for Trump, calling his speech "ho-hum" and "the speech of a salesman, not a world leader." "It was a missed opportunity."

One woman noted that the statistics in his speech were not accurate and that his inaccuracies "benefitted him, of course." Her voice broke as she talked about being an African American woman living in America under Donald Trump.

While some US coverage pointed out how Trump was booed during his speech, the bar is so low for Donald in the US that Hallie Jackson saw fit to note on the air that Trump stayed "on script."

And Ali Velshi of all people got caught up in the "rock star welcome" just because people want a cell phone picture of the so-called POTUS.

MSNBC’s Velshi in Davos: ‘It Was Like a Rock Star Welcome’ for Trump pic.twitter.com/nPfl0ongvP — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) January 25, 2018

And thank the heavens we now know Rex Tillerson found a place to sit at dinner.

Update: Sec. Tillerson now has a seat at the table, per a State Dept. official to pooler @VaughnHillyard. https://t.co/AgVcUvj8ME

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) January 25, 2018

h/t Shoq for the video