Grandpa Stupid Forgets NATO Came To The Aid Of US Over 9/11

During his lie-filled speech in Davos this morning to a thoroughly annoyed audience, Trump continued to undermine the NATO alliance by claiming they never did anything for the United States and always treated us badly, forgetting how NATO immediately came to our aid after the attack on 9/11.

TRUMP: I just say this.



NATO has treated the United States of America very unfairly. We never asked for anything.

We never got anything.

We actually took care of the needs of NATO for years and years, which I felt was always unfair.

So I got NATO to pay because they're rich countries.

But I think it's time that NATO step up.

We're helping them with Ukraine.

Without us, I think Putin would have gone all the way.