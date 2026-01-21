Grandpa Stupid Forgets NATO Came To The Aid Of US Over 9/11

Demented Donald was sundowning in the early hours of Davos.
By John AmatoJanuary 21, 2026

During his lie-filled speech in Davos this morning to a thoroughly annoyed audience, Trump continued to undermine the NATO alliance by claiming they never did anything for the United States and always treated us badly, forgetting how NATO immediately came to our aid after the attack on 9/11.

TRUMP: I just say this.

NATO has treated the United States of America very unfairly. We never asked for anything.

We never got anything.

We actually took care of the needs of NATO for years and years, which I felt was always unfair.

So I got NATO to pay because they're rich countries.

But I think it's time that NATO step up.

We're helping them with Ukraine.

Without us, I think Putin would have gone all the way.

The day after the World Trade center was attacked NATO, invoked Article 5.

The day after 9/11, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) invoked Article 5 from its 1949 founding treaty, stating that an armed attack against one member was an attack against all.

NATO stepped up in a big way, but in Trump's addled brain, that never happened.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon