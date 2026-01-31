ICE Strands Infant, Mom In Freezing Cold To Arrest Non-Criminal Dad

This is Donald Trump’s ICE at work, when they’re not outright murdering people.
ICE Strands Infant, Mom In Freezing Cold To Arrest Non-Criminal Dad
Credit: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Department of Homeland Security), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
By NewsHound EllenJanuary 31, 2026

This happened in Portland, Maine, not Minnesota.

Via the Portland Press Herald:

Hassane Barry and his wife, Nene, both asylum seekers from the Republic of Guinea in West Africa, were driving home from an appointment to get their 1-month-old baby a passport last week. On Preble Street, they suddenly found themselves boxed in by four unmarked police cars.

[Armed and masked agents] shattered his driver’s side window. Glass sprayed over the baby’s car seat, Nene Barry said. Her husband was arrested and pulled into an unmarked police car. Officers left the scene in a matter of minutes.

Nene Barry, who does not have a driver’s license and speaks little English, was left alone inside the car with her infant.

The Press Herald noted that while federal officials claim to target “the worst of the worst” in Maine, Hassane Barry has no known criminal record.

Fortunately, “Onlookers quickly jumped in to help,” the Press Herald reported. They took the mother and baby into a warm car and were able to get them and their car home.

But now, Mrs. Barry has said she is too scared to leave her apartment.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon