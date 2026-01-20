DHS Goon Failsplains Why ICE Forced Elderly US Citizen Out In The Freezing Cold

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, took to the Bad App after a backlash to explain why ICE officers grabbed a U.S. citizen while he was showering and forced him outside into the freezing cold in just his underwear.

ICE agents reportedly "trashed the place, handcuffed him, and put a gun to his daughter-in-law's head. They did not allow him to put on proper clothing and forced him outside in freezing weather," even though the man, known as Saly, is a U.S. citizen.

McLaughlin's explanation raises more questions.

"Yesterday in St. Paul, ICE conducted a targeted operation of 2 convicted sex offenders," she claimed while offering no proof. "One of the criminal targets had convictions for sex with a minor and sexual assault. The other target had convictions for sex assault with penetration in the first degree, domestic violence, and violating a protective order. Both also have convictions for failure to register as sex offenders. They both have final orders of removal from an immigration judge."

"The US citizen lives with these two convicted sex offenders at the site of the operation," she insisted. "The individual refused to be fingerprinted or facially ID’d. He matched the description of the targets. As with any law enforcement agency, it is standard protocol to hold all individuals in a house of an operation for safety of the public and law enforcement."

"Both of these sexual predators remain AT LARGE in St. Paul," she added. "We will be providing the public with photos and descriptors to help us locate and apprehend these public safety threats."

As a U.S. citizen, though, Saly should not have been forced from his home. It sounds like ICE was looking for the previous tenants of the house. And where was the goddamn fucking warrant, you human cow pie?

Mr. Thoa's family is calling bullshit on McLaughlin's statement. ICE presented no warrant, and he doesn't know the individuals McLaughlin referenced.

In all of Tricia's babbling, she never once explains why ICE are breaking into people's homes without warrants. https://t.co/yQuSPwIR3q — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) January 19, 2026

Incredible: this DHS statement isn’t a rebuttal — it’s a confession. They confirm terrorizing and humiliating an innocent American citizen. Not one word of apology for dragging him out of his home half-naked into the freezing cold. https://t.co/W5zZs7XTDO — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) January 19, 2026

DHS confirms they detained an elderly U.S. citizen in St. Paul on Sunday https://t.co/K16sMqbXaG — Nicole Foy (@nicoleMfoy) January 19, 2026

Reminder that @TriciaOhio is a pathological liar. She literally NEVER tells the truth. https://t.co/1S6P91KnHO — EU says Elon should not lie abt my blue check (@emptywheel) January 19, 2026

I’m struck by how they dragged an innocent guy out into the cold at gunpoint in his underwear, drove him around for an hour before they realized they made a mistake, and then didn’t have the basic human decency to APOLOGIZE.



Not even an “I’m sorry, sir.” Nothing. https://t.co/Y9Qw0qfvxR — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) January 19, 2026

I hope Saly sues the everloving fuck out of the DHS. ICE needs to be entirely dismantled.