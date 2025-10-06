DHS Official And Pritzker Clash Over Racial Profiling Accusations

The Trump administration fought in court for the right to allow ICE to racial profile.
By John AmatoOctober 6, 2025

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin lied to Fox Business by claiming ICE agents in Chicago weren't racially profiling when they arrested hundreds of people in Illinois and only detained "gang members, murderers, rapists and pedophiles."

McLaughlin's Stephen Miller talking points were undone by Marcos Charles, the acting head of ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations, who said 40-50% of arrests were "collateral arrests.” meaning people that ICE comes across during their operations who aren’t the person they’re looking for but may have been here illegally.

Lest we forget, in late September, the Supreme Court used the emergency docket to lift a lower court injunction barring the use of racial profiling by federal immigration officials. The Court’s order allows ICE officers in Los Angeles to continue aggressive “roving patrols” and detention practices based on a person’s appearance."

VARNEY: And is it totally divisive to suggest that just going up black and brown people introduces a ridiculous racial element into this?

MCLAUGHLIN: That is outrageous, what this governor's saying. It's blood boiling.

It is a disgusting smear to say there's racial profiling going on. Our ICE law enforcement are targeting criminals and they're targeting those who are in this country illegally.

Race has nothing to do with it. And for him to do that upon all these attacks on our law enforcement is just despicable. We will continue, though, to surge resources to protect the public in Chicago since J.B. Pritzker refuses to do it.

And might I add the fact that J.B. Pritzker refuses to walk his own streets. Secretary Noem was just down there two days ago. She saw the rampant violence, the rampant crime.

And J.B. Pritzker needs to step up and actually do his job.

Because if he looks at the facts, he'd find out that over the weekend we arrested multiple Trinidad and Tobago members. We arrested drug traffickers. We arrested child pedophiles off of the streets of Chicago.

And those are the people he's protecting as he allows them to terrorize Chicago residents.

VARNEY: I don't get it. If you want to be the President of the United States and J.B. Pritzker wants to be the President of the United States, how can he go out there defending child rapists, defending gang members?

Surely this rebounds on him politically, doesn't it?

You know, I think he thinks the American people are stupid. But the American people are very smart. We see with our own eyes and ears the violence that's occurring on America's great streets.

Fox Business host Stuart Varney got into the racist act by repeating McLaughlin's false claims about child rapists, defending gang members to smear the Illinois governor.

Conveniently, there are no statistics on the number of actual criminals they've arrested. Just vague numbers of random arrests. For the record, one is far more likely to find child rapists inside the doors of fundamentalist churches, where they take what they want until they're finally caught. See Robert Morris as one small example. It took his victim 43 years to get a tiny measure of justice but at least he wasn't snatched off the street by masked thugs.

Karoli Kuns contributed to this article

Pritzker isn't defending rapists; he's defending the rule of law, something these thugs know nothing about.

