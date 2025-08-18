EU, NATO Leaders Fly To DC To Back Up Zelensky-Trump Meeting

Trump's meeting with Putin was one hell of a diplomatic disaster. The Europeans will try to pull things back from the brink.
By Susie MadrakAugust 18, 2025

This is what good old Joe Biden would call a BFD-- and not in a positive way. This time, when President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in the Oval Office, he will come with backup. Via the New York Times:

An array of European prime ministers and presidents are flying in for the meeting on Monday to make sure that a viable, defensible Ukraine survives whatever carving up of its territory is about to happen at the negotiating table.

But they are also there to make certain that the trans-Atlantic alliance emerges intact. President Trump’s instant reversal on the critical issue of obtaining a cease-fire before negotiating over land or security guarantees has left many of them shaken, and wondering whether Mr. Trump had once again been swayed by President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia.

By most accounts, the European officials want to ensure that Mr. Trump has not pivoted too close to the Russian side, and does not try to strong-arm Mr. Zelensky into a deal that will ultimately sow the seeds of Ukraine’s dissolution. And they want to safeguard against the risk of the United States, the linchpin of European security since NATO’s creation in 1949, undermining that interest.

Yeah, this is a highly unusual all-hands-on-deck meeting that wouldn’t be happening if Alaska was productive.

5 European leaders, the head of NATO and the head of the EU don’t just drop everything and fly to DC.

H/T: @radiofreetom.bsky.social

Angry (@angrystaffer.bsky.social) 2025-08-17T20:45:29.324Z

European leaders apparently understand what university presidents do not.

news.sky.com/story/eu-com...

Elizabeth N. Saunders (@profsaunders.bsky.social) 2025-08-17T12:04:48.739Z

Zelenskyy will not fly to Trump alone. European leaders will join him:

Molly Ploofkins (@mollyploofkins.bsky.social) 2025-08-17T14:27:05.634Z

